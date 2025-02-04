Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 9.43%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
