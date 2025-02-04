Custom Truck One Source Makes Strategic Stock Purchase

On January 30, 2025, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) announced the acquisition of 8,143,635 shares of its common stock from affiliates of Energy Capital Partners. The purchase, made at a price of $4.00 per share, marked a significant discount of approximately 23% from the previous day’s closing price of $5.19 per share. The total value of the transaction amounted to $32,574,540.

This move was authorized by CTOS’s Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, with the acquired shares set to be held in treasury. The strategic purchase underscores the company’s confidence in its future prospects and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Christopher J. Eperjesy, Chief Financial Officer of Custom Truck One Source, signed off on the report in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on February 3, 2025. This acquisition reflects CTOS’s proactive approach to capital management and its focus on maximizing investor returns.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

