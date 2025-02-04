CVC Income & Growth Limited (CVCE) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on February 28th

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Trading Up 0.9 %

CVCE stock opened at GBX 1.09 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.80. CVC Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip Braun purchased 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,820.97 ($24,659.08). Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

