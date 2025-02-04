CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Plans Dividend of €0.02

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Stock Up 0.9 %

CVCE opened at GBX 1.09 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.03. CVC Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80.

Insider Transactions at CVC Income & Growth

In other news, insider Philip Braun purchased 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £19,820.97 ($24,659.08). 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

