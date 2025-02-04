CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,709,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.