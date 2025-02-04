CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 794,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $372.00. The company had a trading volume of 284,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,980. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.49. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $223.09 and a twelve month high of $378.62.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 560,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.44.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

