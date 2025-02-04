Danaher (DHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2025 – Danaher had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/30/2025 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $299.00.

1/30/2025 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $277.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2024 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2024 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2024 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

DHR stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $210.04 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

