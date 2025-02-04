Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

