Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of DASTY stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
