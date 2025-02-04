Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 2,181,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 583,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.