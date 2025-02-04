DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,171,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,044,795,000 after purchasing an additional 841,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,600,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 79.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,540,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,302,119,000 after acquiring an additional 574,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,752,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $99.45.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,414 shares of company stock worth $55,953,200. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

