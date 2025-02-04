DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,767 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.07% of FRP worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in FRP by 217.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FRP by 33.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FRP in the third quarter worth $155,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FRP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FRP

In related news, Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 1,029 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,167. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,942. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $339,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

FRP Price Performance

FRP stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.74 million, a P/E ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 0.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

