DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,859 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,516.83. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,595,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $696.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $666.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.