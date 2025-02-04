DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,859 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,516.83. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,595,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of PH opened at $696.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $666.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
