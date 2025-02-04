DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 18,827 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.