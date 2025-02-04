Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Trading Up 42.9% – Should You Buy?

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 42.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. 786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Up 42.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

Get Decker Manufacturing alerts:

Decker Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.