Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.