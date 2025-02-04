Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 45,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.47.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
