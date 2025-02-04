Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 45,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Denison Mines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 78.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.