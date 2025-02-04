DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Creative Planning lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 755.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

