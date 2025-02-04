Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

