Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stake Raised by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 725,758 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 314,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 541,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 309,437 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

