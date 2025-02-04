Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Position Lessened by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

