Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

