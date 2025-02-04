Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NYSE DIN traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 115,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,023. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $449.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 495,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 428,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 229.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 173,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $6,102,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

