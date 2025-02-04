DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $192.78.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,427.63. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock valued at $181,434,201. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.39.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

