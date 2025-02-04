DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at UBS Group

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.39.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DASH stock opened at $190.80 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $192.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of -424.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,201,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,802,971.66. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock worth $181,434,201. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.