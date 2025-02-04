Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Dover by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Dover by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

NYSE:DOV opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Dover Co. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $214.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

