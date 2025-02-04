Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $80,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,237.88. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $75,925.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $75,950.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $67,925.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). Dropbox had a net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 135.85%. The company had revenue of $638.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 243,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.