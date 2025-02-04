Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $80,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,237.88. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $75,925.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $75,950.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $67,925.00.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 243,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
