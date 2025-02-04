Dupree Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dupree Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.2% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 996,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 649,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 147,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 68,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

