Dupree Financial Group LLC Sells 105,277 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dupree Financial Group LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,277 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.3% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $44,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 305.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,460,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after buying an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AT&T by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

T opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

