DXC Technology (DXC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

DXC stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

