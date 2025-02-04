e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.47.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $93.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $92.20 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $121,558,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $76,321,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after acquiring an additional 383,478 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20,187.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after acquiring an additional 333,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.