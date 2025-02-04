E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 210 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI opened at $1,908.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,839.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,919.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

