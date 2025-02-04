E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 737.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75. The stock has a market cap of $276.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.26.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $8,063,303 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

