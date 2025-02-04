E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $3.74 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 226,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.