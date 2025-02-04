E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,288 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Autodesk worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $306.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.77.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

