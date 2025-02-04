E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 150,137 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150,137 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $256.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

