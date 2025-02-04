Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

CEV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 28,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,513. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

