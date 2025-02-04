Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

EFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 57,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

