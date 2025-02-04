Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 72,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $202,585.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,090,895 shares in the company, valued at $29,548,956.20. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 222,229 shares of company stock worth $2,139,336.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.