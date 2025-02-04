Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 72,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.