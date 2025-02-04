Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 94,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.