Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

EXG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 575,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

