eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,367,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

