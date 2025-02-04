Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – February 01st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, and GameStop are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. eCommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate in the online retail industry, selling goods and services through digital platforms. Investors purchase shares of these companies in hopes of profiting from the growth of online shopping trends and the success of the eCommerce sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,379,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,410. Walmart has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,098,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $61.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,064.43. 839,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,064.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $130.94 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 4,462,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,084. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.31 and a beta of -0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

See Also