E&G Advisors LP Buys 3,060 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,457.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

