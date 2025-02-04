E&G Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

