E&G Advisors LP Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

