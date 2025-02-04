E&G Advisors LP Sells 13,950 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP owned 0.22% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $926.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

