E&G Advisors LP Sells 200 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.59. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

