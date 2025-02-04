Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,026 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 61,814 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $116,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 940,942 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,969,000 after purchasing an additional 206,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,899 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $124,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,926.99. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

