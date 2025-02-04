Elevation Oncology Chief Scientific Officer Announces ResignationOn January 29, 2025, Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) received a communication from David Dornan, Ph.D., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, regarding his decision to resign

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Elevation Oncology’s 8K filing here.
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elevation Oncology
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play