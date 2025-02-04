Elevation Oncology Chief Scientific Officer Announces ResignationOn January 29, 2025, Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) received a communication from David Dornan, Ph.D., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, regarding his decision to resign

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Elevation Oncology’s 8K filing here.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

