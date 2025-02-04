Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several research firms have commented on ELEV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

